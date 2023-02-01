BRICS Anlageideen
-1.5%
since 01/31/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.3%
Max loss
-
Risk factor
Portfolio chartDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
5%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
1 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Tags
Feed
Trading Idea
Geopolitisch befinden wir uns in einem Umbruch. Welche Aktien oder Anlagen sind davon unabhängig bzw. könnten profitieren ? Im Kampf um Absatzmärkte und Rohstoffe sind am Start : USA + friends gegen BRICS + friends
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WFSIMA0002
Date created
01/31/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0