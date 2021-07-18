SommerTrading
Last Login: 2021-07-18
Performance
-
-1.4 %since 2021-07-18
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-0.6 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
0.51×Risk factor
-
Recent eventsNo comments available
-
Buy 2021-07-18 at 06:39 pmDE000A2NBVD5Price EUR 13.560 4.4 %
-
No Trades available
Trading Idea
Mischdepot bestehend vorwiegend aus Mid-Caps im europäischen und amerikanischen Raum. Anlage Horizont pro Titel Minimum 2-3 Jahre. Hohe Gewichtung einzelner Titel (bis maximal 15 %) möglich. Keine Zertifikate. show more
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
|
Symbol
|WFSOMMERTR
|
Date created
|2021-07-18
|Index level
|
High watermark
|100.0
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2021-07-18