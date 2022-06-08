LoginRegister
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Soros Fund Management Top 10 F13

IDepotManagerI

Last Login: 06/08/2022

+1.9%
since 06/02/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.7%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio

Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
6 / 21 days of test period
1 / 10 Reservations
EUR 400 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Feed

Trading Idea

Es wird beabsichtigt die 10 größten Positionen von George Soros nach seinen SEC Fillings zu replizieren. Hierbei soll die relative Allokation von Soros nicht berücksichtigt werden, sondern jede Position mit 10% gewichtet werden. So wie die SEC Fillings nur Quartalsweise erfolgen, erfolgt die Erneuerung unserer Positionen auch Quartalsweise.

Master data

Symbol

WFSRSTOP10

Date created

06/02/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

102.8

Investment Universe

