Soros Fund Management Top 10 F13
+1.9%
since 06/02/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.7%
Max loss
-
Risk factor
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
5%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
6 / 21 days of test period
1 / 10 Reservations
EUR 400 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Es wird beabsichtigt die 10 größten Positionen von George Soros nach seinen SEC Fillings zu replizieren. Hierbei soll die relative Allokation von Soros nicht berücksichtigt werden, sondern jede Position mit 10% gewichtet werden. So wie die SEC Fillings nur Quartalsweise erfolgen, erfolgt die Erneuerung unserer Positionen auch Quartalsweise.
Master data
Symbol
WFSRSTOP10
Date created
06/02/2022
Index level
-
High watermark
102.8