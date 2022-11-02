Strong fundamental stocks
+5.3%
since 10/10/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-5.5%
Max loss
0.97
Risk factor
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
5%
Performance fee
Trading Idea
I invest in companies with a strong fundamental position supported by good research. The key investment factors for me are Free Cash Flow (FCF), competitive advantages and macroeconomic factors that will positively affect the company's results. Investments are mainly aimed at the US market, but there is an option of exposure to the European market.
Master data
Symbol
WFSTRFUNDS
Date created
10/10/2022
Index level
-
High watermark
104.6