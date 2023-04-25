Skip to content
Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Vixerion

CerberusCapital

Last Login: 04/25/2023

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+1.3%
since 09/28/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-13.9%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

Details
wikifolio certificate

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

5%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
209 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

Long Term Investition in VIX Future Shorts mit gestaffeltem Risiko. Aufgrund der Tendenz von VIX Futures auf Lange Zeit gegen 0 zu Tendieren (aufgrund von Rollverlusten/Contango), sind shorts auf diese ein interessantes Investment. Als Hedge dient ein Faktor long und der eingebaute Stop-Loss bei den Shorts verhindert einen Totalverlust im Falle eines "Volmageddons".

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WFSVIXERON

Date created

09/28/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

103.3

Investment Universe

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Buy and Hold Dividenden Strateg.

Peter Hirzinger

+17.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

SmallCapGermany

Christian Ingerl

+6.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

GLOBAX - German Global Export

Sven Parplies

+13.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Investment in Wasserstoff Aktien

Arnd-Rüdiger Schwarz

+30.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

Vola-Trading

Helmuth Siller

+44.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Special Situations long/short

Christian Scheid

+22.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

Canvas

Richard Dobetsberger

+16.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Black Bastard

Jan Suermann

+18.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

PANDA SYSTEM

Stefan David

+60.7%
Ø-Perf. per year
Discover
  • Current wikifolios
  • Investment trends
  • wikifolio traders
Help
wikifolio
+49 (0) 211 247 907 70service@wikifolio.com
GTCImprintData protectionCookie declaration
2023 © wikifolio Financial Technologies AG