LoginRegister
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Technisch interessante Aktien

RSch1502

Last Login: 07/26/2022

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
-1.7%
since 07/25/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-2.3%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

5%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
1 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

wikifolio labels

Feed

Trading Idea

Technisch interessante Aktien welche für einen SWING Trade sich gut eignen sollten. Anhand dieser Strategie wird versucht den allgemein Markt zu schlagen. Dabei wird vorallem auf technische Unterstützungen geachtet.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WFTECHIAKT

Date created

07/25/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

High-Tech Stock Picking

Stefan Waldhauser

+15.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

BaumbergMomentum

Uwe Jaennert

+17.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

The Greenvestor World

Tobias Mädel

+34.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

Trends and more

Markus Raible

+20.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Anlegerliebling

Orkan Kuyas

+14.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Top 50 Community Aktien M

Christoph Scheuch

+9.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

Aktien-Werte und Trading

Björn Bröcher

+15.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

FuTecUS

Richard Dobetsberger

+27.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

MAI Energy Selection

Robert Zschorlich

+97.6%
Ø-Perf. per year