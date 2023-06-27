TechWorld
+2.5%
since 03/02/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-5.6%
Max loss
0.60
Risk factor
Portfolio chartDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
10%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
117 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Tags
Feed
Trading Idea
TechWorld: - es soll ein breites Spektrum an Technologieaktien gehandelt werden - gelistet werden Aktien aus entsprechenden Indizes, wie TecDAX, NASDAQ, etc. - das Hauptaugenmerk liegt hierbei im Moneymanagement, welches unter anderem eine ausgewogene Gewichtung der Positionen anstrebt
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WFTECHWRLD
Date created
03/02/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
104.8