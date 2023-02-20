Skip to content
Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

tageshandel008

Tagestrader007

Last Login: 02/20/2023

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+586.3%
since 02/16/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-4.4%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
4 / 21 days of test period
1 / 10 Reservations
EUR 5,000 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

Dieses wikifolio ist ausgerichtet auf eine kurz-, mittel- und langfristig ausgelegte Anlagestrategie. Das Anlageuniversum bezieht sich auf Indizes, Edelmetall, Rohöl und Aktien. Dabei werden auch strukturierte Produkte gehandelt. Die Gewinne aus diesem Handel sollen dann in die langfristig orientierte Aktienanlage reinvestiert werden.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WFTGSHNDL8

Date created

02/16/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

739.6

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Online Gaming und E-Sports

Fabian Dreher

+14.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

Value Momentum Plus

Stephan Dr. Hagen

+11.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Wasser - Rohstoff der Zukunft

Stefan Krick

+7.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Globale Familienunternehmen

Matthias Kühr

+13.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

Cybersecurity Innovators

Dirk Althaus

+18.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Szew Grundinvestment

Simon Weishar

+26.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Trend & Fundamental

Kai Knobloch

+11.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

PertDiv

Carsten Melchert

+8.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

IT Leader

Felix Hagmann

+9.8%
Ø-Perf. per year