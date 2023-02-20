tageshandel008
+586.3%
since 02/16/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-4.4%
Max loss
-
Risk factor
Portfolio chartDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
10%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
4 / 21 days of test period
1 / 10 Reservations
EUR 5,000 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Tags
Feed
Trading Idea
Dieses wikifolio ist ausgerichtet auf eine kurz-, mittel- und langfristig ausgelegte Anlagestrategie. Das Anlageuniversum bezieht sich auf Indizes, Edelmetall, Rohöl und Aktien. Dabei werden auch strukturierte Produkte gehandelt. Die Gewinne aus diesem Handel sollen dann in die langfristig orientierte Aktienanlage reinvestiert werden.
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WFTGSHNDL8
Date created
02/16/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
739.6