Skip to content
Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Top 10 Momentum Stocks

Anton Hollerbach

 | Antonym43

Last Login: 01/15/2024

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
-1.7%
since 1/12/2024
-
Performance (1mo)
-
Volatility (max)
-2.2%
Max loss
-
Return/Risk

Portfolio chart

Details

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

Top 10 Aktien weltweit. Austausch der Aktien alle 1-3 Monate. Optimistischer Trader - Nur Long Aktien - Keine Shorts. Aktien werden nach Performancewerten ausgesucht (Hohe Aktienrendite, ...) Gleichgewichtung aller 10 Aktien. Beginnend am 12.01.2024

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WFTOP10MAN

Date created

01/12/2024

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

NoLimits

Richard Dobetsberger

+40.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

meinelieblinge

Wilfried Schopges

+9.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

Carpe diem Aktientrading

Dirk Middendorf

+17.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Anlegerliebling

Orkan Kuyas

+11.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

2M - Market Momentum

Dieter Jaworski

+13.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Unterbewertete Marken-Aktien & Wachstum

Martin Zipfel

+9.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Beauty

Peter Baier

+179.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

Black Bastard

Jan Suermann

+15.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Substanz plus Soliditaet

Hardy Josef Hermann

+9.3%
Ø-Perf. per year
Discover
  • Current wikifolios
  • Investment trends
  • wikifolio traders
Help
wikifolio
+49 (0) 211 247 907 70service@wikifolio.com
GTCImprintData protectionCookie declaration
2024 © wikifolio Financial Technologies AG