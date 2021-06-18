See all wikifolios
Turnarounders

123Investments

Performance

  • +55.4 %
    since 2020-07-15
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -32.6 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 1.43×
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

This Wikifolio is based on Companys that are ungoing a turnaround in their business and have a lot of upside potential.
Also companys with a downsize momentum with a solid buisness and growth potential will be selected. Duration of the trades are depending on the speed of the turnaround and achieving the value target, show more

Symbol
WFTURN4444
Date created
2020-07-15
Index level
High watermark
161.9

123Investments
Registered since 2018-07-04
