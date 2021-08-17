Div Aristocrats US and Europe
Performance
-
-0.3 %since 2021-08-16
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-0.4 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
-Risk factor
Trading Idea
This portfolio invests in Dividend Aristocrats from the US and Europe.
US:
1. Be part of the S&P 500
2. Increasing dividend for 25+ years
Europe:
1. Be part of the S&P Europe 350
2. Increasing dividend for 10+ years
Approx. weighted by the market cap in USD.
Master data
|
Symbol
|WFUSEURDIV
|
Date created
|2021-08-16
|Index level
|
High watermark
|100.0
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2021-08-15