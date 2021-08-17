See all wikifolios
Div Aristocrats US and Europe

HStocks

Performance

  • -0.3 %
    since 2021-08-16
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -0.4 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • -
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

This portfolio invests in Dividend Aristocrats from the US and Europe.

US:

1. Be part of the S&P 500
2. Increasing dividend for 25+ years

Europe:

1. Be part of the S&P Europe 350
2. Increasing dividend for 10+ years

Approx. weighted by the market cap in USD.
Master data

Symbol
WFUSEURDIV
Date created
2021-08-16
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Trader

HStocks
Registered since 2021-08-15
