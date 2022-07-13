LoginRegister
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Unloved Stocks Good Turnaround

Uygar

Last Login: 07/13/2022

-0.2%
since 07/11/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.3%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
2 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Feed

Trading Idea

Unloved For our purposes, “beaten down” stocks are those that have dropped in price by 30% or more over the past 12-months. Undervalued While the required 30% drop is a good start, we also want to confirm that our picks are undervalued compared to the overall market. The price/earnings ratio (P/E), which is the recent share price divided by the last 12-month’s per share earnings is the most widely used valuation gauge. However, the forward P/E, which uses the current fiscal year’s forecast earnings, is better suited to our needs. The price/sales ratio, which is the recent share price divided by the last 12-months sales per share, is a steadier valuation gauge than P/E because sales don’t fluctuate nearly as much as earnings. Low Debt Regardless of your investing strategy, low-debt stocks are always your best bets. The long-term debt/equity ratio compares long-term debt to shareholders equity (book value). The higher the ratio; the higher the debt. Profitable Profitability, which is different than reported earnings, compares income to shareholders’ investment. Return on equity, the most widely used profitability gauge, is net income divided by shareholders equity. Any positive ROE signals a profitable firm, but the higher the better. Growth Ahead Earnings growth drives share prices up. So, you’re best value candidates are firms expected to resume growing earnings after they’ve solved their current problems. We’ll use analysts’ long-term earnings growth prospects to isolate those stocks. Bottomed Out Since most stocks that have suffered substantial price drops are likely to continue their losing ways, you’re best prospects are stocks that have leveled off and started back up. Not Too Cheap Stocks trading at exceptionally low prices are riskier than stocks trading at higher prices.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WFUSGT0001

Date created

07/11/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Decision making

Technical analysis
Fundamental analysis

Investment Universe

