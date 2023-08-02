US High Yields
-0.3%
since 7/25/2023
-
Performance (1mo)
-
Volatility (max)
-0.8%
Max loss
-
Return/Risk
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
15%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
8 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
EUR 100
Trading Idea
This fund will invest in US shares offering a high (minimum 10%) dividend yield. This can be individual shares, ETF, or other products. The shares must yield at least 10% and expect some revenue and income growth. However, the main idea is to generate a dividend income. This fund is a long-term investment where all dividend income received will be invested back into new shares. All shares will be in USD so currency will impact the result of the fund. The fund will not use short products and may go 100% cash if necessary.
Master data
Symbol
WFUSYIELDS
Date created
07/25/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0