Value Core Scale
-0.2%
since 02/16/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.1%
Max loss
0.48
Risk factor
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
5%
Performance fee
Trading Idea
This portfolio consists of 25 stocks and will likely be diversified across various industries and sectors to minimize risk. The stocks in this portfolio are selected based on a variety of criteria, including earnings growth potential, dividend yield, and overall market performance.
Master data
Symbol
WFVALCORES
Date created
02/16/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0