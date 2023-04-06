Value combines trend
-1.8%
since 03/03/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-6.4%
Max loss
0.45
Risk factor
Portfolio chartDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
5%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
34 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Tags
Feed
Trading Idea
This portfolio consists of up to 100 stocks and is diversified across various industries and sectors to minimize risk. The stocks in this portfolio are selected based on a variety of criteria, including earnings growth potential, dividend yield, and overall market performance. The idea is to set and compare scores for different companies. The scores are updated every month. Most of the stocks are long term positions. Every month positions can fall out of the list and will be replaced with better valued stocks.
Master data
Symbol
WFVALUEDEX
Date created
03/03/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0