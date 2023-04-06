Skip to content
Value combines trend

Valcon

-1.8%
since 03/03/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-6.4%
Max loss
0.45
Risk factor

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

5%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
34 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Trading Idea

This portfolio consists of up to 100 stocks and is diversified across various industries and sectors to minimize risk. The stocks in this portfolio are selected based on a variety of criteria, including earnings growth potential, dividend yield, and overall market performance. The idea is to set and compare scores for different companies. The scores are updated every month. Most of the stocks are long term positions. Every month positions can fall out of the list and will be replaced with better valued stocks.

Master data

Symbol

WFVALUEDEX

Date created

03/03/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

