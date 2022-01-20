See all wikifolios
Volatility Trader

Geldbote

Performance

  • +0.1 %
    since 2022-01-14
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -0.1 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • -
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

Das Portfolio investiert in Produkte, die auf Basis einer definierten Strategie die Volatilität auf Aktien-Indizes ausnutzt. Dabei werden in bestimmten Marktphasen in Long-Vola oder Short-Vola Produkte auf Futures des Cboe Volatility Index® (VIX® Index) oder in VSTOXX®-Futures (FVS) investiert. Die Basis der Entscheidung bietet das VOLARE®-Modell sowie das Contrarian Equity Sentiment Model CESM®-Modell des Initiators dieses Portfolios. In Ausnahmefällen können Volatilitäten auf Aktien oder anderen Underlyings bis zu maximal 10 % des Portfoliovolumens genutzt werden. show more
This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol
WFVOLA9009
Date created
2022-01-14
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

Geldbote
Registered since 2021-12-29
