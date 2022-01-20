Volatility Trader

Trading Idea

Das Portfolio investiert in Produkte, die auf Basis einer definierten Strategie die Volatilität auf Aktien-Indizes ausnutzt. Dabei werden in bestimmten Marktphasen in Long-Vola oder Short-Vola Produkte auf Futures des Cboe Volatility Index® (VIX® Index) oder in VSTOXX®-Futures (FVS) investiert. Die Basis der Entscheidung bietet das VOLARE®-Modell sowie das Contrarian Equity Sentiment Model CESM®-Modell des Initiators dieses Portfolios. In Ausnahmefällen können Volatilitäten auf Aktien oder anderen Underlyings bis zu maximal 10 % des Portfoliovolumens genutzt werden. show more

