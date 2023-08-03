Von Woche zu Woche
-0.6%
since 8/2/2023
-
Performance (1mo)
-
Volatility (max)
0.0%
Max loss
-
Return/Risk
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
30%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
0 / 21 days of test period
1 / 10 Reservations
EUR 2,400 / 2,500 Reserved capital
EUR 100
Trading Idea
Im Musterdepot sollen Aktien der großen Indizes handelbar sein. Es ist angedacht, das Depot am Anfang der Woche mit Positionen zu bestücken und das Depot am Ende der Woche glatt zu stellen. Dabei ist geplant, stets möglichst voll investiert zu sein. Die Auswahl der Werte für das Musterdepot orientiert sich an technischer Analyse, Nachrichten und Fundamentaldaten.
Master data
Symbol
WFVWZW0001
Date created
08/02/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0