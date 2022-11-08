Rainers Tasche
-0.3%
since 11/06/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.5%
Max loss
0.44
Risk factor
PortfolioDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
10%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
2 / 21 days of test period
2 / 10 Reservations
EUR 4,100 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Feed
Trading Idea
Ich werde definitiv kein Trading betreiben. Eine lange Haltedauer erklärt sich von selbst. Hebeln ist ein No-Go. Tesla ist überbewertet. Dividendenwerte ganz cool und so ja. Growth Stocks joa ja passt.
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WFWFM45678
Date created
11/06/2022
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0