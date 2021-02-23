See all wikifolios
Selected US Growth Stocks

Alphadog1

Performance

  • -3.6 %
    since 2021-01-22
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -5.3 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.62×
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

This portfolio contains a selection of stocks listed on major US stock exchanges. The selection criteria are:

- alpha from the market model (or single index model) must be positive and statistically significant,

- the estimate of beta from the market model must be greater than 0 and less then 1.1, (the estimate is usually very significant)

- earnings per share (EPS) must be positive,

- stocks with a PE ratio of 66 or higher are eliminated.

- other evaluation criteria are the payout ratio, expected EPS growth, return on equity, EBIT margin, and common equity to total asset ratio.

If a stock falls significantly relative to the DJIA it will be sold. The portfolio will be rebalanced towards the end of the calendar year.

My preferred data sources are: The companies' web sites, The Wall Street Journal, yahoo finance, and EDGAR of the US SEC.
Master data

Symbol
WFZIP37212
Date created
2021-01-22
Index level
High watermark
103.2

Investment Universe

Trader

Alphadog1
Registered since 2019-05-08
