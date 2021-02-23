Selected US Growth Stocks
Last Login: 2021-02-23
Performance
-
-3.6 %since 2021-01-22
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-5.3 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
0.62×Risk factor
-
Recent eventsNo comments available
-
Buy 2021-02-22 at 04:15 pmUS67066G1040Price EUR 494.250 1.0 %
-
No Trades available
Trading Idea
This portfolio contains a selection of stocks listed on major US stock exchanges. The selection criteria are:
- alpha from the market model (or single index model) must be positive and statistically significant,
- the estimate of beta from the market model must be greater than 0 and less then 1.1, (the estimate is usually very significant)
- earnings per share (EPS) must be positive,
- stocks with a PE ratio of 66 or higher are eliminated.
- other evaluation criteria are the payout ratio, expected EPS growth, return on equity, EBIT margin, and common equity to total asset ratio.
If a stock falls significantly relative to the DJIA it will be sold. The portfolio will be rebalanced towards the end of the calendar year.
My preferred data sources are: The companies' web sites, The Wall Street Journal, yahoo finance, and EDGAR of the US SEC.
show more
- alpha from the market model (or single index model) must be positive and statistically significant,
- the estimate of beta from the market model must be greater than 0 and less then 1.1, (the estimate is usually very significant)
- earnings per share (EPS) must be positive,
- stocks with a PE ratio of 66 or higher are eliminated.
- other evaluation criteria are the payout ratio, expected EPS growth, return on equity, EBIT margin, and common equity to total asset ratio.
If a stock falls significantly relative to the DJIA it will be sold. The portfolio will be rebalanced towards the end of the calendar year.
My preferred data sources are: The companies' web sites, The Wall Street Journal, yahoo finance, and EDGAR of the US SEC.
show more
Master data
|
Symbol
|WFZIP37212
|
Date created
|2021-01-22
|Index level
|
High watermark
|103.2
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2019-05-08