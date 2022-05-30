ZINSINVERSIONS-STRATEGIE x2
+4.6%
since 05/26/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-1.1%
Max loss
-
Risk factor
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
5%
Performance fee
Feed
Trading Idea
Es soll nur in den S&P 500 investiert werden, wenn im selben Monat des Vorjahres keine Zinsinversion am US-Markt aufgetreten ist. Bei Zinsinversion im selben Monat des Vorjahres, wird eine long Position in Gold angestrebt. Die Position im S&P 500 soll zudem in Form von einem täglich gehebelten Etf ( Faktor 2 long ) reproduziert werden.
Master data
Symbol
WFZNSNVRSN
Date created
05/26/2022
Index level
-
High watermark
104.6