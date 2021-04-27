22ndMichael

I started reading investing books when I was 16 (one of my business class teachers recommended me my first books about emotions, options, certificates, value investing, chart analysis). With 19 I started trading mainly with options (max. leverage 10x), equities, and 200€. By the end of my studies I had accumulated 8500€ after 6 years and that is how I financed my Bachelor and Master Studies as a student. Due to my passion for financial markets, my bachelor in Business Administration had a specialization in finance. My first Masters Degree is a M.A. Controlling, Accounting, and Finance from the University of Pforzheim, my second Masters is a M.Sc. Corporate Finance and Accounting from the University of Kraków. I have a Financial Modeling & Valuation Analyst Certificate from the CFI Institute and work in restructuring with focus in operational & financial restructuring, as also debt advisory. During my studies, I prepared multiple equity research papers and participated in Corporate Valuation competitions. I do weekly fundamental analyses of financials and markets to keep my skillset sharp. My approach is long-term equities with focus on future application. This approach is based on long-term market hypotheses (e.g. "In a greenhouse optimized world, heavy and long-range energy segments will be powered by green hydrogen."). The portfolio is based on companies working on the economy in the 22nd Century. mehr anzeigen

Handelserfahrung Risikoklasse 1: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 2: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 3: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 4: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 5: 3 oder mehr Jahre