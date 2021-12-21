Marco Sarolo

I am a mechanical engineer. In the last few years of university I have become passionate about financial markets and I obtained a master's degree in technical analysis in 2018. In my studies and subsequently in my work activities I have been able to develop skills on process control and programming that are useful to me when I analyze markets and make investment decisions. My trading style is basically based on quantitative analysis and trading systems, as I always try to develop robust trading systems and I think this is only possible through rigorous statistical analysis. Another advantage in operating quantitatively is to minimize emotionality and the risk of making mistakes due to discretionary choices. mehr anzeigen

Handelserfahrung Risikoklasse 1: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 2: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 3: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 4: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 5: 3 oder mehr Jahre