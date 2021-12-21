Alle wikifolios
SP500 Oversold Opportunities SA

2DD

Performance

  • +2,7 %
    seit 01.11.2021
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • -4,7 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • 0,79×
    Risiko-Faktor
Handelsidee

This wikifolio uses quantitative methods and technical analysis to try to buy stocks with active management. The investment universe should be that of large-cap American stocks (S&P 500).
The idea is to buy up to 10 securities trying to select among those that have very low prices compared to their average value and trying to keep them in the portfolio until their price has grown in the short term. If better opportunities arise then the least promising stocks in the portfolio could be sold in favour of the new opportunities.
The allocation takes place by trying to divide the capital equally. The investment horizon for this wikifolio should be considered medium to long term. mehr anzeigen
Stammdaten

Symbol
WFSP5OSOSA
Erstellungsdatum
01.11.2021
Indexstand
High Watermark
101,8

Anlageuniversum

Trader

2DD
Mitglied seit 23.05.2019
Entscheidungsfindung

  • Technische Analyse

