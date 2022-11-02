Rupert Zinnecker

I started investing money in the stock market 19 years ago. After finishing military service I invested my savings into some Berkshire Hathaway and McDonalds shares. I did hold them for 15 years and finally sold them. This is my strategy. I take a look at earnings and shareholders equity and compare them to the actual stock market price. In addition a company should have very few competitors. My portfolio is sometimes concentrated, sometimes diversified. The described strategy is very much basic value investing. I also consider sometimes macro-economic topics but the most important skill is thinking independently and outside of the box. Otherwise you could simply use a computer. After a long period, only investing my own money, I gained enough experience to invest also for other people. mehr anzeigen

Handelserfahrung Risikoklasse 1: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 2: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 3: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 4: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 5: 1 bis 3 Jahre