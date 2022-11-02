Registrieren
Überblick
News
Handelsidee
Portfolio
Kennzahlen
Trades

Performing Computer Games

Rupert Zinnecker

 | MrZinnecker

Letzter Login: 02.11.2022

Du willst Zugang zu allen Infos?

Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios, den wikifolio Chart, alle Kennzahlen und bisherigen Trades zu sehen, registriere dich jetzt – völlig kostenlos.

RegistrierenLog in
+0,8 %
seit 08.07.2022
-
1 Jahr
-
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr
-8,2 %
Max Verlust
1,37
Risiko-Faktor

Portfolio

Details
Kalkulatorische Kurse

Verkauf

Kauf

in CHF

Zertifikategebühr p.a.

0,95 %

Performancegebühr

10 %
Für den Status "Investierbar", muss das wikifolio folgende Kriterien erfüllen:
116 / 21 Tage der Testphase
0 / 10 Vormerkungen
CHF 0 / 2.500 vorgem. Kapital
wikifolio vormerken

Ich würde folgenden Betrag investieren:

CHF 100

News

Handelsidee

Computer game companies are emerging. Also a big crisis can not change that, because in these times people want entertainment. This will be classical value investing. I analyse the annual report, especially the earnings and shareholders equity of the company. Normally I hold an investment for a very long period, as long as the company keeps producing good results. The company should not have a load of debt and ideally the founder still owns a percentage of the company. As a passionate gamer in the scene, I know if a video game will be a success or a flop, before the numbers are official.

Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.

Stammdaten

Symbol

WF000G4MES

Erstellungsdatum

08.07.2022

Indexstand

-

High Watermark

100,0

Anlageuniversum

Du willst Zugang zu allen Infos?

Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios, den wikifolio Chart, alle Kennzahlen und bisherigen Trades zu sehen, registriere dich jetzt – völlig kostenlos.

RegistrierenLog in

Informationen zur Zusammensetzung des fiktiven Referenzportfolios findest du hier.

Weitere Top wikifolios

Aschenputtell

Gerold Dukat

+11,3 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

FuTureUS

Richard Dobetsberger

+29,0 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Wertefinder Technologie 5G

Uwe Eilers

+11,2 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

€uro am Sonntag Offensiv

Stephan Bauer

+5,5 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Healthcare Demography

Arne Briest

+18,5 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Nebenwerte Europa

Philipp Haas

+13,2 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

KaCo Aktien Selection

Raimon Kaufeld

+17,1 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Kissigs Nebenwerte Champions

Michael Kissig

+8,8 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Vola-Trading

Helmuth Siller

+51,9 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr