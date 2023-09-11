Denis Keller

Fortunately, during my banking apprenticeship in 2015, I scored the 1st place in the stock market trading competition “Planspiel Börse” and discovered my great enthusiasm for markets and trading. I am fascinated by how this field is constantly changing, thus always creating new challenges and situations resulting in a continuous learning process.
Work expierence:
- IHK-certified banker since 2017
- 2020: Risk Management at DekaBank
- 2021: Asset Management at Deutsche Bank / DWS
- 2022: Portfolio Management at Oddo BHF
Academic Achievements:
- BSc. in Economics
- MSc. in Financial Markets
Favorite Fund Managers:
David Elliot Shaw, George Soros, Boaz Weinstein
