Denis Keller

Fortunately, during my banking apprenticeship in 2015, I scored the 1st place in the stock market trading competition “Planspiel Börse” and discovered my great enthusiasm for markets and trading. I am fascinated by how this field is constantly changing, thus always creating new challenges and situations resulting in a continuous learning process. Work expierence: - IHK-certified banker since 2017 - 2020: Risk Management at DekaBank - 2021: Asset Management at Deutsche Bank / DWS - 2022: Portfolio Management at Oddo BHF Academic Achievements: - BSc. in Economics - MSc. in Financial Markets Favorite Fund Managers: David Elliot Shaw, George Soros, Boaz Weinstein mehr anzeigen

Handelserfahrung Risikoklasse 1: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 2: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 3: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 4: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 5: 3 oder mehr Jahre