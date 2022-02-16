TheInvestor22

The Group consists of the following members Fabian Köffel Moritz Graf Susanne Schneider Dario Sinnesberger mehr anzeigen

Handelserfahrung Risikoklasse 1: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 2: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 3: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 4: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 5: 3 oder mehr Jahre