EAP_SS22_Coati

WAL-MART STRS DL-,10

Walmart is the world's largest retailer and employer with a turnover of USD 523 billion. Walmart scores with its motto, "Everday Low Price". By successfully entering the e-commerce business, Walmart is successfully tapping into a growing market every year. Like Amazon, Walmart benefits from the e-commerce trend, underpins its successful future. As a result, sales and EBIT will grow steadily over the next few years. Walmart is a stable underlying investment due to steady growth and several moats. A closer look at the fundamentals shows that EV/EBITDA is lower than the peers, and P/EPS or P/Revenue is almost the same.