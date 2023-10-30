Caesar Equity Opportunities

This Fonds will be focused on combining companies with long term high growth potential with high quality dividend stocks. I am combining a bottom-up and top-down approach selecting these Stocks. The growth stocks will be focused on disruptive trends like hydrogen, clean energy, recycling, cryptocurrency, drones and AI. These growth stocks are carefully selected based on in-depth research, financial analysis, and an understanding of these emerging trends. The dividend stocks will be selected by fundamental analysis using benjamin graham and warren buffets investing styles. These stocks are there to bring stability into the portfolio and the steady cashflow from dividends will be used to aquire new exciting companies. It will be a well diversified portfolio in terms of region and industry. It will usually be pure stocks but I also want to implement ETFs to focus on one region or industry a bit more. As a big student of history I like to see the world with a broader view and not to be distracted by short term sensationalist news cycles. The world looks very uncertain at times but I remain steadfast in my belief that the global economy will continue to expand and transform, and these growth stocks will play a pivotal role in this journey.