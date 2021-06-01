Alle wikifolios
Registrieren
Alle wikifolios

Industr Metals and Agricultural

lukio

Performance

  • -0,6 %
    seit 31.05.2021
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • -0,8 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • -
    Risiko-Faktor
Inhalte nach Login

Sie wollen Zugang zu allen Infos?

Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios, den wikiolio-Chart und den Nachhaltigkeits-Score zu sehen, registrieren Sie sich jetzt - völlig kostenlos.

Registrieren

Handelsidee

Creating an Index that includes
* Industrial Metals (Copper 37% Aluminium 28%, Zink 20%, Nickel 15%)
* Agricultural (Wheat, Soya, Corn, ...)

Following that index lets the investor anticipate on price changes of basic commodities that are needed in huge amounts for any kind of society. Precious metals are not included because it is assumed that investors are supplied with physical (replica) gold, silver, etc. Energy is not included as it is assumed that in a modern world, energy will be generated green without fossils. mehr anzeigen
Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.

Stammdaten

Symbol
WF000IMAA1
Erstellungsdatum
31.05.2021
Indexstand
High Watermark
100,0

Regeln

Auszeichnungen

Anlageuniversum

Trader

lukio
Mitglied seit 31.05.2021
Zum Traderprofil

Entscheidungsfindung

  • Technische Analyse
  • Fundamentale Analyse
  • Sonstige Analyse

Top wikifolios

Jetzt investierbar

Weitere wikifolios