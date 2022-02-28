Alle wikifolios
Defence and Aerospace

Raffa

Performance

  • +11,0 %
    seit 12.02.2022
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • -3,0 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • 0,76×
    Risiko-Faktor
Handelsidee

The goal is a peaceful world. To reach that goal, defence and surveillance products are key. Expecially in times of political conflicts, these sectors are well needed and therefore they can perform better than other sectors. mehr anzeigen
Stammdaten

Symbol
WF00DEFAEO
Erstellungsdatum
12.02.2022
Indexstand
High Watermark
110,6

Trader

Raffa
Mitglied seit 12.02.2022
