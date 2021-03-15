Alle wikifolios
Registrieren
Alle wikifolios

WorldsMegatrends

YoungPotencialT

Performance

  • -1,4 %
    seit 15.03.2021
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • -
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • 0,80×
    Risiko-Faktor
Inhalte nach Login

Sie wollen Zugang zu allen Infos?

Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios, den wikiolio-Chart und den Nachhaltigkeits-Score zu sehen, registrieren Sie sich jetzt - völlig kostenlos.

Registrieren

Handelsidee

Worldwide Megatrends will be traded, such as Biotechnology, renewable Energy or new mobility stocks.
Stocks will be searched by an top - down strategy. Therefore the trend is determined first. Afterwards the best looking stocks operating in this business field are traded. Fundamental analysis will be a basis of my investing strategy.
Stocks will be held over a short to a medium period of time depending on performance and duration of the trend.
mehr anzeigen
Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.

Stammdaten

Symbol
WF00WMTSTC
Erstellungsdatum
15.03.2021
Indexstand
High Watermark
100,0

Regeln

Auszeichnungen

Anlageuniversum

Trader

YoungPotencialT
Mitglied seit 26.02.2019
Zum Traderprofil

Entscheidungsfindung

  • Technische Analyse
  • Fundamentale Analyse
  • Sonstige Analyse

Top wikifolios

Jetzt investierbar

Weitere wikifolios