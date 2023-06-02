Zum Inhalt springen
Charles Gave Portfolio

TC75

Letzter Login: 02.06.2023

0,0 %
seit 16.05.2023
-
1 Jahr
-
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr
-4,4 %
Max Verlust
0,61
Risiko-Faktor

Portfolio Chart

wikifolio-Zertifikat

Verkauf

Kauf

in CHF

Zertifikategebühr p.a.

0,95 %

Performancegebühr

10 %
Für den Status "Investierbar", muss das wikifolio folgende Kriterien erfüllen:
27 / 21 Tage der Testphase
0 / 10 Vormerkungen
CHF 0 / 2.500 vorgem. Kapital
The portfolio is made up of 15 MAX bleu chip caps ​​that have nothing to do with the State or any Public entity. I don't want to sleep in the same bed that the State. I don't study the market. I'm not trying to find out if these stocks are expensive or cheap, if they have strong development potential or not. Acquired companies offer two cumulative conditions: - they offer services that are useful to me - they have no connection with the French State To illustrate the philosophy : - L'OREAL because I still have hairs on my head (I use shampoo) ; - PERNOD RICARD because everyone love to drink good alcohol ; - DANONE because I eat yogurt ; - SODEXO because it provide food in company restaurant ; - TOTAL because everyone need fuel for the car to go in weekend ; - SCHNEIDER because if you do DIY, you have their materials ; - AIR LIQUIDE because the have the reputation to be well managed for more than a century ; - LVMH : my wife love it.

Stammdaten

Symbol

WF04102598

Erstellungsdatum

16.05.2023

Indexstand

-

High Watermark

101,2

Anlageuniversum

