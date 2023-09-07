BOOSTER STOCKS
News
Handelsidee
The model works on American and European stocks, using artificial intelligence skills. The objective is to seek significant capital growth while maintaining rigorous volatility management. To achieve this, we exploit data science techniques to create predictive models based on simulations of potential scenarios. The time horizon is medium-term while maintaining a certain operational dynamism The holding period of the securities within our portfolio can vary flexibly from short to medium term, with daily trading on a universe of 50 securities from the main western markets. The universe is chosen on a qualitative basis by selecting stocks with a high growth potential which, however, present economic and financial solidity. Our model aims to combine the potential of quantitative methodologies, data science and artificial intelligence to achieve lasting and consistent results.
Anlageuniversum
