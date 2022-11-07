Absolute Return - Nisal Walpola

The portfolio will consist mainly of equities and equity derivatives. The focus will be on both long and short stratergies to outperform given market benchmarks. The investing/trading stratergy will be focussed on swing trading, mid- to long term investing and day trading stratergies. Needless to say the aim is to manage the portfolio actively and efficiently. The portfolio risk/volatility will be limited to a maximum of 12% of the total portfolio volume, the portfolio will additionally follow a riskier investment stratergie than the "Market-portfolio".