EAP_SS21_Athena Investments

Handelsidee

The main trading strategy is based on active trading, which means buying and selling securities in a short to medium term, capturing all the short-term movements and the market trend.

Our purpose is to beat the market, through short holding periods.

We focus mainly on technical analysis and might also incorporate fundamental analysis tools in order to find the best trading opportunities.

While not limiting ourselves to a specific area, we primarily trade in European and U.S. equities. mehr anzeigen

