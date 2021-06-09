Alle wikifolios
EAP_SS21_Athena Investments

TheShark

Performance

  • -4,0 %
    seit 31.01.2021
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • -10,8 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • 0,75×
    Risiko-Faktor
Handelsidee

The main trading strategy is based on active trading, which means buying and selling securities in a short to medium term, capturing all the short-term movements and the market trend.
Our purpose is to beat the market, through short holding periods.
We focus mainly on technical analysis and might also incorporate fundamental analysis tools in order to find the best trading opportunities.
While not limiting ourselves to a specific area, we primarily trade in European and U.S. equities. mehr anzeigen
Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.

Stammdaten

Symbol
WFATHENAIN
Erstellungsdatum
31.01.2021
Indexstand
High Watermark
100,0

Regeln

Auszeichnungen

Anlageuniversum

Trader

TheShark
Mitglied seit 31.01.2021
