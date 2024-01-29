Zum Inhalt springen
Superior World Gems

EmilLazzaroni

Letzter Login: 29.01.2024

blank

+0,3 %
seit 27.01.2024
-
Performance (1 M)
-
Volatilität (Max)
-0,1 %
Max Verlust
-
Rendite/Risiko

Portfolio Chart

Details

Merkmale

News

Handelsidee

My financial model is based on finding and holding Outstanding Companies which present 7 key factors: - Wonderful Management - High Profitability - Great Capital Allocation - Bright future ahead - Historical Outperformance - Wide Moat - Presence in different continents I allocate to each factor a score, and I invest only in companies that have the highest possible score. The model runs 23 key indicators including ROIC, ROCE, Quality of work environment, techical analysis, PEG ratio, WACC/ROIC ratio, ROE, PEG ratio, Net Margins, Buybacks, historical performance vs the benchmark, world diversification, currency risk/reward ratio, and others. The benchmark of my model is the MSCI World. The goal is to outperform it in the long term.

Stammdaten

Symbol

WFEMILGEMS

Erstellungsdatum

27.01.2024

Indexstand

-

High Watermark

100,0

Anlageuniversum

