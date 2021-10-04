Alle wikifolios
Registrieren
Alle wikifolios

RedHedge Equity

RedHedge

Performance

  • -1,0 %
    seit 05.11.2020
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • -0,9 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • 0,13×
    Risiko-Faktor
Inhalte nach Login

Sie wollen Zugang zu allen Infos?

Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios, den wikiolio-Chart und den Nachhaltigkeits-Score zu sehen, registrieren Sie sich jetzt - völlig kostenlos.

Registrieren

Handelsidee

Portfolio consist of large, medium and small cap equities selected by quantitative analysis. Main valuation ratios observed are Price to earnings (P/E) and Price to sales (P/S). Equity target price estimated by analysis of historical and current valuation ratios. Position in equity is opened when target price reached and entry position is confirmed by technical analysis. Otherwise, positions opened partially - one part upon target price met, other - during further correction. Stop loss orders are not applicable. Profit taking may occur to enhance return. mehr anzeigen
Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.

Stammdaten

Symbol
WFRHEDGEQT
Erstellungsdatum
05.11.2020
Indexstand
High Watermark
99,7

Regeln

Auszeichnungen

Anlageuniversum

Trader

RedHedge
Mitglied seit 06.06.2019
Zum Traderprofil

Entscheidungsfindung

  • Technische Analyse
  • Fundamentale Analyse

Top wikifolios

Jetzt investierbar

Weitere wikifolios