Long Run Stock Picking
Performance
-
+34,4 %seit 05.05.2020
-
+10,9 %1 Jahr
-
+16,9 %Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Risiko
-
-16,2 %Max Verlust (bisher)
-
0,57×Risiko-Faktor
-
-
Wertpapierkauf 25.03.2022 um 13:57US0079031078Kurs EUR 109,680 2,1 %
-
Handelsidee
Focus on stocks - finance, energy, aeronautics and defense, technology and emerging markets. Stock picking is based on sustainable development and growing demand for high demand products combined with the statistics approach.
Key aspects are:
Level of debt - level of debt under 50% + exceptions
Uniqueness - unique feature or aspect which is complicated to copy or overtake
Government connections - the government is shareholder or government is not an insignificant part of sales
Industry - future trend + sustainability
Past performance - performance in the last 3 years
Product - cyclical non - cyclical shares
Dividends
Product market capacity - growing sales
Breakthrough - the probability of breakthrough in a certain industry
Two horizons are used for calculations - 3 months and 3 years. The current price is taken and compared to my 3M valuation and to my 3y valuation. Due to these calculations holding time is from weeks to months.
2-10% of the portfolio is held in cash waiting for opportunity depending on market conditions.
Stammdaten
|
Symbol
|WFVALSUSPR
|
Erstellungsdatum
|05.05.2020
|Indexstand
|
High Watermark
|133,7
Regeln
Anlageuniversum
Trader
Mitglied seit 05.04.2018