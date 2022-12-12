We have been trading as a hedge fund since we were in the 7th grade at first starting with cryptocurrencies. We switched from crypto to weed stocks in early 9th grade to capitalize on the Weed bull market and have since been trading equities, crypto, and options. We have had our fair share of wins and losses our greatest wins have come out of 2022 thus far with our flagship fund up 46% YTD, we initially made money this year buying microcap energy stocks and later made even more trading our strategy. We usually spend about a day's worth of time to research each of our trades, our trades usually take between less than 1 month to play off to over 4 years depending on our thesis. mehr anzeigen

Handelserfahrung Risikoklasse 1: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 2: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 3: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 4: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 5: 3 oder mehr Jahre