I came to securities trading not long ago.
I have over 16 years of experience in CFDs trading with high leverage, some of my accounts can be viewed in my profile on https://www.myfxbook.com/portfolios/all-accounts/233812
Trading is something that I do most of my life.
I can't imagine my life without it, it's a part of me now.
CFDs are high risk trading
Then came Crypto, that is good market but also high risk.
I'm successful in high risk market but it's time to work with low risk markets for me now as I get older and prefer more stability thise days.
mehr anzeigen