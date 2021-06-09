Top wikifolio EAP_SS21_CGMR Capital CGMRCapital -2,8 % seit Beginn - 1 Jahr TOP WIKIFOLIO TRADE Kauf 27.05.2021 um 15:57 EATON IE00B8KQN827 Kurs (CHF) 130,533 1,4 % Letzte Aktivität EAP_SS21_CGMR Capital > First investment in Eaton. Because of rather high price just a position of about 1 % with potential for further increase > During the last years, Eaton restructured its business portfolio and focused on margin improvements. Now they have built theri business activities around the topic of electrification > Strong expertise and market power in the grid segment which is a core part of the 2 billion infrastructure plan > CAGR target of more than 6 % over 5 years in electrical segment > Growth will accelerate as electrification, energy transition and digitalization trends gain traction > Eaton also is active in the area of vehicals and aerospace > Hybrid and electrical vehicels will need 7 to 12 times more of products eaton produces > EBITDA Margin of about 18.5 % -> stronger than most peers > Mostly buy recommendation from analysts