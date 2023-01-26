Daniel Piechulla

20+ years experience in financial planning, asset management and trading. Just the best investment ideas belong in the portfolio and these are only winners, never losers! So why should they? In the end, only the performance counts, so don't compulsively diversify and correlate. Better to learn quickly, adjust your mindset and follow the trend! You have to be open-minded. This wikifolio prefers turnaround candidates who have taken the first step and going to start the wave 3. mehr anzeigen

Handelserfahrung Risikoklasse 1: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 2: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 3: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 4: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 5: 3 oder mehr Jahre