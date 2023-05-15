EquiVantage

With over several years of experience as a Senior Trader, I have honed my expertise and navigated the dynamic world of securities. My passion for trading began a long time ago when I embarked on a journey to unravel the intricacies of financial markets. From the early days of my trading career, I immersed myself in market research, technical analysis, and fundamental insights to develop a solid foundation. Through continuous learning and hands-on experience, I swiftly adapted to the ever-changing landscape of securities. For the past seven years, I have been meticulously developing and refining a unique trading idea. This idea has been shaped by a deep understanding of market trends, extensive analysis of financial ratios, and an unwavering commitment to staying ahead of the curve. I have relentlessly researched and tested my strategy, integrating insights from multiple disciplines to create a robust framework. I continue to embrace the dynamic nature of the securities market, striving to further enhance my expertise and refine my trading strategies. mehr anzeigen

Handelserfahrung Risikoklasse 1: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 2: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 3: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 4: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 5: 3 oder mehr Jahre