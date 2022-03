mehr anzeigen

1994-1998 bachelor of economics 1998-2002 master of business administration 2002-2004 work in Germany and USA for a german corporation group 2004- now self employed of branche chain 2004 - now founding Forex-naviagtor.com my main mql5.com account : https://www.mql5.com/de/users/ugur-edin/seller my hobbys are coding, forex and boats.