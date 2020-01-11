MayKayInvest

I am an engineer with people management and project management experience who has worked in different industries. My career background doesn't tell you anything about my skills in financial area! However I have always been the go-to person for my family and friends when it comes to financial topics and investment questions. Since a couple of years I started to play in stock market with my own money with reasonable success. Since a while I am also managing smaller amounts of money for others in the stock market. I don't call myself an expert in investing/trading yet, but I surely am on my way towards it. mehr anzeigen

Handelserfahrung Risikoklasse 1: 1 bis 3 Jahre Risikoklasse 2: 1 bis 3 Jahre Risikoklasse 3: 1 bis 3 Jahre Risikoklasse 4: 1 bis 3 Jahre Risikoklasse 5: 1 bis 3 Jahre