With a successful track record spanning 7 years, I am an experienced investor with a robust background in financial markets, derivatives, cryptocurrencies, and alternative investments. My holistic knowledge of these diverse sectors has been honed by my passion for financial markets and a keen understanding of global economic trends. This diverse experience has been instrumental in navigating the financial landscape and making strategic investment decisions. In the recent bear market, my strategic approach and diligent research culminated in exceptional stock returns of more than 110% since August 2022. I consider this accomplishment a testament to my investment acumen and the effectiveness of my unique strategy, even in unfavorable market conditions. I am confident that I can keep generating exceptional returns and will put this statement to a test by making my trades public. I hold an M.Sc. in Finance, further enriching my understanding of the intricate world of finance. Additionally, my years of work experience in M&A and Commercial Due Diligence have equipped me with the expertise to thoroughly analyze financial statements, business models, markets, competitors, and customers. This comprehensive understanding of both the macro and micro aspects of businesses and markets supports my investment decisions and risk assessments. My ambition is to bring my successful private investment strategy to a larger platform, with the aim of generating exceptional returns for external investors. I believe in continuous learning and adapting to the ever-changing financial landscape, and I am committed to maintaining the highest level of professional standards while striving to exceed expectations. Thank you for your trust in my investment strategy. I look forward to sharing our investment journey together. mehr anzeigen

Handelserfahrung Risikoklasse 1: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 2: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 3: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 4: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 5: 3 oder mehr Jahre