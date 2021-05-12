Noemi Nebrilleth Ayala Rios

After many years of international private trading in various financial instruments, I have decided to share my experience and knowledge in the form of publicly accessible portfolios. In doing so, I pay particular care to profound performance and risk management, which is complemented by the addition of ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) criteria. My investment focus is global, unemotional and characterised by rational and transparent decision-making. I am very pleased if you are interested in my investment strategy! mehr anzeigen

Handelserfahrung Risikoklasse 1: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 2: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 3: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 4: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 5: 3 oder mehr Jahre