Nicholas Ahonen

With a professional background in business law, syndicated loan market and real estate investment banking, I have attained well-rounded experience in the financial markets and the macro environment. Since 2019, I have been researching and implementing risk parity strategies, with the aim to provide equity like long-term returns with lower volatility and risk for investors. Whilst the 2010s was a perfect environment for equities and risk assets following steadily rising economic growth and disinflation, the 2020s and onwards are less certain. Geopolitical risk and an increasingly fragile macro economic state of the world will test investors to the limit. A higher presence of shocks and surprises of both the rate of economic growth and inflation should be expected, which increases the pressure on asset managers to navigate more challenging markets. How to properly manage multi-asset portfolios will be the key for investment success going forward, and this is where my focus and expertise lie as an asset allocator. mehr anzeigen

Handelserfahrung Risikoklasse 1: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 2: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 3: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 4: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 5: 3 oder mehr Jahre