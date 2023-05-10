SimFin, short for "Simplifying Finance," is a dynamic fintech start-up headquartered in Halle, Germany. Our cutting-edge stock market analysis platform provides investors and analysts with access to high-quality financial data and a suite of innovative tools. We firmly believe that investment success stems from tested and socially validated strategies. Our primary objective is to empower investors by offering them the opportunity to discover, backtest, and share winning investment strategies that have the potential to outperform the market. At SimFin, we are committed to democratizing access to our services. That's why we offer a FREE Account, providing users with unrestricted access to all the essential features of our platform. For advanced and ambitious analysts seeking a professional and high-performance user interface, we also offer an upgrade option. Join SimFin today and tap into a world of possibilities. Unleash the potential of quantitative investment strategies crafted by our vibrant community of SimFin users. Experience the power of SimFin and elevate your investment journey to new heights. mehr anzeigen

